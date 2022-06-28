ARTICLE

IP DUE DILIGENCE

IP due diligence is the assessment of the IP risk associated with a transaction, such as the sale and purchase of a business, or financial investment in a business. A typical IP due diligence will review the status and enforceability of IP, ownership. inventorship, freedom to operate, potential or actual third party challenges, and licensing activities. The degree to which each of these is investigated will vary depending on the nature of the transaction. However, an important step in assisting with an efficient due diligence is to be clear what IP assets are owned or are part of the sale.

Taking an IP inventory and keeping an up to date list of IP assets is essential Some IP rights are registrable, and it may be possible to obtain information on those from public registers. Some registrable rights might not have been published yet and other valuable IP assets such as trade secrets/know-how are, obviously, not public. Having confidentiality agreements in place with prospective investors or purchasers is important before discussing such assets.

POTENTIAL EFFECT ON SALE

If potential holes in a company's IP strategy are found in the due diligence review, this can materially affect the sale value of a business, whether a sale or purchase of a business completes, or whether a company can secure investment from private equity or a VC Investor, for example, and the terms of that investment. This is why a business in which IP is likely to be a valuable asset, such as a technology based business, should really nail down its IP strategy at an early stage of its development to ensure that it is aligned with the business plan, particularly where future investment from private equity or a VC is needed or where the exit strategy is trade sale, M&A or an IPO, for example.

