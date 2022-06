Why is colour an important subject in the world of fashion? And what are the difficulties of protecting it? Find out by listening ep2 of #FashionablyIP podcast on Apple podcasts: lnkd.in/eriqnkeu Spotify: lnkd.in/eWvP7UT3

#Fashion #IP #Brands #Podcast https://t.co/3w7yRonVJJ

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.