The recent announcement of Santander's commitment to one of the world's biggest eSports leagues is further recognition that eSports are reaching a new level of commercial maturity and public enthusiasm. The sponsorship and collaboration deal also features provisions regarding IP assets which Santander will be able to utilise going forward. This practitioner is excited about the increasing commercial and societal value of IP-rich fields such as computer games and eSports. Successful collaborations of this kind confirm the importance of IP and trade marks in particular in the field of eSports. Rights owners who keep their house in good order will find it easier to extract value from their IP.

