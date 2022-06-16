In the last two years, despite the challenges of COVID-19, HLK's Trade Mark Team has seen significant growth. The team filed two and a half times as many UK trade marks in 2021 as it did in 2020, putting HLK in the top 5 filers of UK marks (according to Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys "CITMA") for growth in the country, and in the top 10 for UK trade marks under its care at the UK Intellectual Property Office (UK IPO).

Responding to the increased demand for its services, HLK is pleased to welcome two new colleagues to its Trade Marks team. Rachel Hearson, a highly experienced Chartered Trade Mark Attorney, recognised by The Legal 500 as a Rising Star for IP, joined the firm in June from Womble Bond Dickinson, where she was Head of UK and EU Trade Marks and Designs.

In March, HLK also welcomed Flora Hachemi, who joined the same team as an Associate and Chartered Trade Mark Attorney to help support the teams' growing client base and increasing volume of UK prosecution and dispute work.

The firm is also pleased to announce the promotion of Sanjeet Plaha, Solicitor, to Partner. Sanjeet is an intellectual property solicitor, with specialisms in trade marks, designs and litigation.

Amanda Mallon, HLK Partner, comments: "We are delighted to welcome both Rachel and Flora to HLK! They are both a huge asset to the team and our clients, further strengthening HLK's expanding trade mark and brand protection offering from our offices in the UK and Germany. Sanjeet's promotion is a recognition of her expertise and the trust that the firm and its clients place in her".

