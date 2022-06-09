ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

2021年1月，英国退出了欧盟的商标体系。就在这一年，商标的申请数量从2019/20年的127,000份激增至2020/21年的195,000份（+54%）。

此外，根据Mathys & Squire知识产权律师事务所的最新研究，英国商标纠纷数量也飙升至历史新高，从2020年的3,584起上升至2021年的8,026起。

为了应对激增，英国知识产权局（IPO）雇佣了100名新员工，试图避免申请积压。

UK left the EU's trademark system in January 2021 and along the year the number of applications jumped from 127,000 in 2019/20 to 195,000 in 2020/21 (+54%).

Also the number of UK trademark disputes has soared to record highs, from 3,584 in 2020 to 8,026 in 2021, according to new research from intellectual property (IP) law firm Mathys & Squire.

In response to the surge, the UK's Intellectual Property Office (IPO) hired 100 new staff trying to avoid a backlog of applications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.