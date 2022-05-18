ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this first podcast, we are going to talk about the use of personal names as 'brands' and why this is an important subject in the world of fashion.

An intro to HGF and the podcast

Why is the use of personal names as brands important in the world of fashion (2:41)

The Elizabeth Emanual case (4:35)

The Karen Millen case (9:40)

Learnings from the case examples (11:23)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.