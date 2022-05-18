In this first podcast, we are going to talk about the use of personal names as 'brands' and why this is an important subject in the world of fashion.
- An intro to HGF and the podcast
- Why is the use of personal names as brands important in the world of fashion (2:41)
- The Elizabeth Emanual case (4:35)
- The Karen Millen case (9:40)
- Learnings from the case examples (11:23)
