In this webinar, partners Avi Freeman and Jon Markham reviewed the important cases from the UK courts and the EPO Boards of Appeal in 2016.

Highlights from the UK Courts included:

the law relating to indirect infringement in Actavis v Eli Lilly

the interpretation of Swiss claims in the Lyrica series of judgments

the latest cases on construction, novelty and obviousness.

Highlights from the EPO Boards of Appeal included:

the latest decisions on poisonous divisionals, inventive step and EPO procedure.

Originally Published 31 January 2017

