In this webinar, partners Avi Freeman and Jon Markham reviewed the important cases from the UK courts and the EPO Boards of Appeal in 2016.
Highlights from the UK Courts included:
- the law relating to indirect infringement in Actavis v Eli Lilly
- the interpretation of Swiss claims in the Lyrica series of judgments
- the latest cases on construction, novelty and obviousness.
Highlights from the EPO Boards of Appeal included:
- the latest decisions on poisonous divisionals, inventive step and EPO procedure.
Click here to view.
Originally Published 31 January 2017
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.