HGF's European trade mark team is delighted to be ranked Tier 1, Tier 2 and Highly recommended in the latest Managing Intellectual Property firm rankings.

Managing Intellectual Property has published the first set of ranking results for the 2022 edition of IP STARS. The results available now are firm rankings for trade mark protection and litigation work.

HGF European trade mark team is ranked in England, Scotland and Netherlands.

England, United Kingdom

Tier 1 – Trade mark prosecution – patent & trade mark attorney firms

Tier 1 – Trade mark contentious – patent & trade mark attorney firms

Netherlands

Tier 2 – Trade mark prosecution – patent & trade mark attorney firms

Scotland, United Kingdom

Highly recommended (Top tier)– trade mark prosecution

FIND OUT MORE

About IP STARS

Managing IP published its first legal directory in 1994 and rebranded it in 2013 as IP STARS. The publication quickly established itself as the leading specialist guide for IP law firms and practitioners across the world. The research for the IP STARS guide covers a variety of IP practice areas and more than 70 jurisdictions, making it the most comprehensive and widely respected guide in the IP profession.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.