Following Brexit and the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020, European Union trade marks (EUTMs) can no longer be rejected, opposed or invalidated on the basis of rights which exist in the UK only. An opposition or invalidity action that was pending on 01 January 2021 in the EU and based solely on UK rights will be dismissed. A number of recent decisions have examined the extent to which UK rights are now considered valid in appeal cases.

Originally published 17 February 2022

