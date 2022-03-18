On Thursday 10th March, Marks & Clerk joined forces with DotX Talent to host a lively discussion aimed at educating esports and gaming influencers on the use of trade marks to protect their brand. Our very own Michael Barrett (Partner) and Adam Wilson (Trade Mark Attorney) were joined by DotX Managing Director Nick Williams to provide a valuable resource for creators and gamers as they navigate the intellectual property world.

In case you weren't able to join us, we are pleased to be able share the recording here. If you would like to learn more about any of the areas discussed, please email Adam or Michael whose contact details you can find in their bios, linked above.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.