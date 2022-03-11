ARTICLE

Intellectual property can be business assets and valuations can assist in determining their true value. IP is often the most valuable asset within a business, and innovation and technology in today's world means that there is some element of IP in almost every commercial interaction that a busines engages in. The value of IP assets can be useful when, for example, a business is seeking outside investment, exploring licensing and joint venture opportunities, mergers and acquisitions or other tax, finance or marketing purposes.

A brand can be protected by trade marks and designs (both registered and unregistered).

There are also a number of other assets within an IP portfolio to consider including:

goodwill

know-how

research and development

trade secrets

databases and customer lists

The World Intellectual Property Organisation and UK Intellectual Property Office (amongst others) provide guidance on evaluating IP assets, and the prerequisites are that the assets should:

be separately identifiable

tangible evidence of existence

created at an identifiable point in time

be capable of being legally enforced and transferred

should be able to be sold independently of other business assets

subject to destruction or termination at an identifiable point in time

For IP assets to have a quantifiable value, they should generate a measurable amount of economic benefits and enhance the value of other assets with which they are associated.

There are a number of valuation methods available when considering IP valuations including quantitative (cost-based, market-based, income-based) and qualitative (ratings, scorings, value indicators). All methods have their advantages and disadvantages, although qualitative methods are usually used for IP valuations given the largely non-monetary nature.

How to choose a method

The exact method right for a valuation will be determinative on:

what is the purpose of the valuation (i.e. licensing, sale, investment)

what IP assets are being considered (i.e. patents, trade marks, goodwill, copyright)

who the valuation is being prepared for (i.e. internal v external)

Consideration also needs to be given to other business circumstances at the time of valuation, potential markets, competitors and market trends/ economies. An in-depth IP audit will also be required.

There is no 'magic formula' and the methods that can be employed are diverse, with many factors to be considered.

Expertise

A comprehensive and commercial IP valuation can draw on expertise from a number of sources, including IP lawyers, in-house teams and brand valuation experts, ensuring that any value is fair and commercially viable.

