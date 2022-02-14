ARTICLE

The trend for unusual and even shocking collaborations to spark social media traffic and publicity continues to grow. With more brand owners looking for an increasing number of surprising collaboration partners, and branching out into sectors that they would not traditionally consider expanding into, there is even more need to keep an eye on your trade mark portfolio to make sure it remains up to date and relevant to the sectors you are active in. The collaboration between Greggs and Primark for a range of Greggs clothing makes it good practice for Greggs to have trade mark protection in place for their brand in relation to clothing. It is likely that this was not on the first list of goods and services they gave to their trade mark advisors when considering what protection they need. Food for thought for brand owners next time they are out clothes shopping!

