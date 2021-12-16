BoohooMan have announced that they are launching eight non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the form of 3D clothing, namely T-shirts, outerwear, tracksuits and hoodies, which will be given away via a competition. This makes them one of the first fast-fashion brands to pick up on this trend.

According to this article in Drapers, their CEO, Samir Kamani, certainly seems keen to explore what NFTs can bring to the table and it will be interesting to see if they file any new trade mark applications to bolster their protection considering their digital ambitions.

It will also be interesting to see whether (and when) other fast-fashion brands start to explore this emerging trend that so far has been led by the luxury market, with Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Burberry, to name but a few, being at the forefront.

