ARTICLE

UK: After Brexit: How Will My Trademarks Be Affected?

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In order to assist our clients and address the issues that arose after the entering into force of Brexit on 1 January 2021, we have written a guideline with the most important conclusions.

With Brexit and the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK is no longer covered by EU trademark law.

Read our guideline on the impacts of Brexit on trademarks on our website or reach out for legal advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.