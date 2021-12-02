After the fashion and retail sector took a big hit at the start of the pandemic with many brands struggling to adapt to the rapidly changing face of retail and the growing importance of a robust online presence, it seems that we are now already seeing a renewed interest in brick-and-mortar, with even the likes of Amazon announcing in September 2021 their intention to have physical department stores.

Glossier is the latest brand to recognise the importance still played by the brick-and-mortar store in the overall consumer experience, choosing recently to apply to protect their in-store display table as a trade mark in the US.

Rather than this signalling a shift away from online retail, this move seems indicative of a push by fashion brands and retailers to provide an omni-channel experience for consumers. This is certainly what recent trade mark filings seem to suggest, with brands not only looking to bolster their protection for distinctive elements from their physical stores, but also looking at trade mark protection for uniquely online offerings such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and virtual clothing and footwear to be used on social media, in videogames and beyond.