Even though 10% of consumers surveyed named "Adidas" after viewing H&M's striped work out clothing, this was not sufficient to assume there was confusion in the marketplace according to the Dutch Supreme Court. Even where there is some evidence of the origin being mistaken for another, there is a reluctance to allow a monopoly right where a trade mark also has a decorative function. This decision demonstrates how challenging it is for brand owners of non-traditional trade marks to enforce their rights.

