UK:
Nike Enters The Metaverse
30 November 2021
Marks & Clerk
Interesting to see that Nike has recently filed trade mark
applications in the US for its core brands (Nike, Just Do It,
Swoosh) claiming virtual clothing and virtual retail
services.
This is a clear reflection of the intention of brand owners to
monetise the metaverse via the sale of virtual goods.
The sale of virtual clothing will be particularly relevant to
this environment due to nature of user interaction and we will
likely see more major fashion brands update their existing trade
mark registration via new filings.
Nike could be looking at a transition into the metaverse after
it filed seven new intent-to-use applications with the U.S. Patent
and Trademark Office in late October, The Fashion Law reported
Tuesday (Nov. 2).
https://www.pymnts.com/news/retail/2021/nike-fi
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
