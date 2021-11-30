Interesting to see that Nike has recently filed trade mark applications in the US for its core brands (Nike, Just Do It, Swoosh) claiming virtual clothing and virtual retail services.

This is a clear reflection of the intention of brand owners to monetise the metaverse via the sale of virtual goods.

The sale of virtual clothing will be particularly relevant to this environment due to nature of user interaction and we will likely see more major fashion brands update their existing trade mark registration via new filings.