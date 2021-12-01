ARTICLE

Some great insights in today's webinar organised by IBioIC and Cosmetics Cluster UK on sustainable materials and ingredients in the cosmetics industry.

It is interesting to see which generations are more likely to take sustainability into consideration when buying cosmetic products and how the industry is innovating on every possible level. Who knew that your beauty cream could be made from olive stones, raspberry seeds, white rice, and even better, from gin distillery leftovers?!

Panel speakers from Upcycled Beauty, Croda and Beauty Kitchen agreed that it was all about collaboration within the industry and throughout the supply chain.

Of course, what really resonated with me was to hear about how certification marks can play a role in ensuring cosmetic products are safe, circular and responsibly made. It is always good to see key industry players having a great understanding of the role trade marks can play and how to use them to the benefit not only of their business but of achieving sustainability goals and progressing towards a circular economy.

