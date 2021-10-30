ARTICLE

UK: How Well Do You Know Gucci's Gs?

Distinctiveness of well-known brands: It can sometimes seem contradictory that brands with an enhanced distinctive character are afforded broader protection.

Aren't consumers less likely to be confused when faced with copycats of a luxury brand?

Relying on reputation / unfair advantage (if any) will often help trade mark owners succeed where there is no likelihood of confusion. This is what the Italian Supreme Court recently reminded the Florence Court of Appeal in a case opposing Gucci to a third party seeking to register a “G” mark.

