Brexit-related deadline rapidly approaching!! If you owned a European Union Trade Mark (EUTM) application that was still pending on 31st December 2020, and want to seek equivalent protection in the UK, you only have until 30th September 2021 to file a UK application claiming the benefit of your EUTM filing date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.