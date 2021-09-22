UK:
Forthcoming Brexit Related Deadline - 30 Sept 2021
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Brexit-related deadline rapidly
approaching!! If you owned a European Union Trade
Mark (EUTM) application that was still pending on
31st December 2020, and want to seek equivalent protection in
the UK, you only have
until 30th
September 2021 to file a UK application
claiming the benefit of your EUTM filing date.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from UK
Free From Infringement!
Hill Dickinson
Family-run Glebe Farm Foods Limited (Glebe Farms) has very recently successfully defended allegations of trade mark infringement and passing off from oat milk giants....
Inventorship And Artificial Intelligence
Marks & Clerk
Artificial intelligence (AI) never ceases to challenge our certainties in the field of patent law, even if it means taking us out of the summer torpor.