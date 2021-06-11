The Third Country Report identifies countries outside of the EU in which the state of intellectual property protection and enforcement gives rise to the greatest concern, and provides an update of the existing Commission's list of priority countries.

China remains the top priority country, as was the case in previous editions. Other priority countries include India, Turkey, Argentina, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia.

The report aims to improve intellectual property rights protection and enforcement worldwide, as well as inform rights holders, including SMEs, of the potential risks when conducting business in certain countries. To access the report, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.