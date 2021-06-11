European Union:
European Commission Publishes Report On The Protection And Enforcement Of Intellectual Property Rights In Third Countries
The Third Country Report identifies countries outside of the EU
in which the state of intellectual property protection and
enforcement gives rise to the greatest concern, and provides an
update of the existing Commission's list of priority
countries.
China remains the top priority country, as was the case in
previous editions. Other priority countries include India, Turkey,
Argentina, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia.
The report aims to improve intellectual property rights
protection and enforcement worldwide, as well as inform rights
holders, including SMEs, of the potential risks when conducting
business in certain countries. To access the report, click here.
