One year after the launch of its beta version, the first official eRegister is now live. eRegister allows access to historical records of EU trade marks and registered Community designs and allows users to see what information has been changed, when it was changed and why it was changed.

eRegister was launched following Decision No EX-21-4 of the Executive Director of the Office of 30 March 2021 and is the result of months of testing and user feedback.

The tool, which is embedded as a function of eSearch plus, essentially seeks to improve the traceability of IP rights by providing all historical information relating to a specific IP right in chronological order. With eRegister it is much easier to understand the changes an IP right has gone through during its lifetime, such as the creation, modification and expiry of licences, as well as changes in ownership.

In addition, the record of any given IP right, including its history, can be downloaded free of charge as a certified copy. Records downloaded from eRegister are deemed to be authentic extracts from the EUTM and RCD Registers, and can be verified online.

eRegister can be accessed via the EUIPO's search tool eSearch plus. Users will first need to search for a particular trade mark or design and then click on the eRegister button located towards the top right-hand corner of their screens. To read EUIPO's press release, click here.

