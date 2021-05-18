How does a creative #trademarkstrategy help a #brand to build a stronger relationship with the consumer? Caroline Pigott looks at #KevintheCarrot, #LikeAGirl and #themeerkats and explains how they've built recognition through innovative use of trade marks: lnkd.in/dpPQbVE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.