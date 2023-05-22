Trade secrets are an important component of any company's intellectual property assets. They may even be the crown jewels of their portfolio - they just may not know it. And even if they do know, sometimes an organisation's internal processes are simply not robust enough to protect these valuable secrets.

A US-based study revealed the theft of trade secrets is estimated to cost between 1 and 3% of advanced economies' gross domestic product.

While there is no denying the value of trade secrets, they are currently being under-utilised as a strategic commercial tool even in the most sophisticated companies.

In this article written for FMCG CEO, Sarah explains how to identify a trade secret and - most importantly - how to keep it.

