Sharon Qiao sits down with Doug Clark to discuss the recent victory for Swiss company U-blox

Rouse Network firm, Lusheng, recently won a victory for Swiss company U-blox that makes integrated circuits for satellite navigation devices against a Chinese company, Techtop. The decision was ground breaking because even though U-blox could not produce either the source code or object code from the infringing chips, infringement was found based on reversal of the burden of proof. Sharon Qiao of Lusheng argued the case before the Hangzhou Intermediate Court. Doug Clark, Rouse's Global Head of Dispute Resolution talks to Sharon about the case.

