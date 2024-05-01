A review of terrorism insurance programs in selected countries.

The global commercial insurance and reinsurance markets face significant challenges in managing the increasing complexities of terrorism exposures. Current government-supported insurance schemes play a vital role in ensuring the relevance, solvency, and sustainability of private risk transfer solutions. Terrorism pools offer essential support and stability for multinational corporations, enabling the development of effective commercial solutions over time.

In collaboration with Pool Re and members of the International Forum for Terrorism Risk Insurance Pools (IFTRIP), WTW is delighted to present the fifth edition of The Terrorism Pool Index 2024. This comprehensive report delves into the key features of major schemes and entities worldwide. Through its examination of these schemes and entities, the index endeavors to offer a thorough comprehension of the global strategies employed to manage and mitigate terrorism risks.

The Terrorism Pool Index 2024 serves as a resource for insurance professionals, risk managers, and policymakers seeking to navigate the challenges of terrorism insurance. The information provided is for general guidance only; insurance buyers should obtain appropriate professional advice when designing and implementing global and local terrorism insurance solutions.

Download The Terrorism Pool Index 2024