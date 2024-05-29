ARTICLE
29 May 2024

Digital Infrastructure - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, May 2024

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore
The European Commission seeks views until 30 June 2024 on a White Paper analysing the challenges Europe faces in the rollout of future connectivity networks.
European Union Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

EUROPES DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS

The European Commission seeks views until 30 June 2024 on a White Paper analysing the challenges Europe faces in the rollout of future connectivity networks. It presents possible scenarios going forward to address those challenges, attract investment, foster innovation, increase security and achieve a true Digital Single Market. Further information is available here.

KNOW YOUR CUSTOMER

Comreg invites views under 31 May 2024 on the draft Know Your Customer Guidance. It sets out steps ComReg expects operators (mobile network operators, mobile virtual network operators, fixed operators, and cloud service providers) to adopt when providing phone numbers to consumers and businesses. Further information is available here.

CONSUMER CARE

In Q1 2024, ComReg's Consumer Care team recorded approximately 9,000 consumer contacts, compared to 8,500 consumer contacts in Q4 2023. 93% of all issues recorded were queries and 7% of all issues were complaints. The average number of complaints per 100,000 fixed voice lines was 4.4. The average number of complaints per 100,000 fixed broadband lines was 8.7. The information notice can be found here.

UK BEGINS IN DEPTH INVESTIGATION INTO VODAFONE AND THREE MERGER

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has begun a second phase in-depth investigation into the planned merger of Vodafone and Three's UK operations. Vodafone and Three first announced their plans to merge their UK operations in June 2023. They plan that the new entity will invest £11 billion over 20 years to accelerate the roll-out of 5G across the UK. Further information is available here.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More