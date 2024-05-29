Digital Infrastructure - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, May 2024

EUROPES DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS

The European Commission seeks views until 30 June 2024 on a White Paper analysing the challenges Europe faces in the rollout of future connectivity networks. It presents possible scenarios going forward to address those challenges, attract investment, foster innovation, increase security and achieve a true Digital Single Market. Further information is available here.

KNOW YOUR CUSTOMER

Comreg invites views under 31 May 2024 on the draft Know Your Customer Guidance. It sets out steps ComReg expects operators (mobile network operators, mobile virtual network operators, fixed operators, and cloud service providers) to adopt when providing phone numbers to consumers and businesses. Further information is available here.

CONSUMER CARE

In Q1 2024, ComReg's Consumer Care team recorded approximately 9,000 consumer contacts, compared to 8,500 consumer contacts in Q4 2023. 93% of all issues recorded were queries and 7% of all issues were complaints. The average number of complaints per 100,000 fixed voice lines was 4.4. The average number of complaints per 100,000 fixed broadband lines was 8.7. The information notice can be found here.

UK BEGINS IN DEPTH INVESTIGATION INTO VODAFONE AND THREE MERGER

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has begun a second phase in-depth investigation into the planned merger of Vodafone and Three's UK operations. Vodafone and Three first announced their plans to merge their UK operations in June 2023. They plan that the new entity will invest £11 billion over 20 years to accelerate the roll-out of 5G across the UK. Further information is available here.

