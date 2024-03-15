It has come to our attention that scammers are contacting Sponsor Licence holders in order to gain access to their Sponsor Management Systems ("SMS").

They are making contact via telephone, and seem to have details of the licence holder's licence.

The Home Office will never ask you for your login details, and will usually contact you via email or by letter. If they do insist that they are the Home Office, do not be afraid to challenge and ask for evidence that you are truly speaking to the Home Office. Better still, ask them to contact you in writing.

It is essential that you do not give any details over the phone, particularly login details for the SMS. Please be reminded that Level 1 users found to be sharing passwords can find themselves facing potential revocation of the Sponsor Licence.

We write this post to remind sponsor licence holders to be extra vigilant when answering the phone and to make sure that they are certain they know who is on the other end of the line.

