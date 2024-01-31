|
Original Code position
|
Modification
|
Consequences
|
When modification took/will take effect
|
Unresponsive Occupier process – Connected Leased
premises
(TILPA)
|
- No separate process under the Code to impose agreements on
unresponsive land owners.
|
- Operators can impose rights on an unresponsive land owner if a
prescribed notice process is followed.
- Allows operators to obtain short-term rights from an
unresponsive landlord of multi-dwelling units (MDUs).
- Applies where a tenant of an MDU requests an operator's
services and the owner of the wider premises to not respond to
requests to grant.
|
- Will assist fixed line broadband providers in installing
infrastructure to service MDU tenants.
|
26 December 2022 (England and Wales)
1 July 2023 (Scotland)
|
Clarification of Sharing Rights
(s. 57 PSTIA)
|
- Operators have a right to share apparatus, which can be subject
to only limited restrictions.
- The right to share was not a standalone Code right.
- Code rights could only be conferred on an operator by an
agreement between the occupier of the land and the operator.
|
- Introduction of additional standalone Code Rights to share
apparatus, carry out works and to access land in connection with
sharing.
- The statutory purpose includes operators enabling the provision
of other operator's networks.
- Expressly confirms that the limitations on who can grant Code
rights does not prevent an operator under a Code Agreement
permitting a second operator who is sharing apparatus to exercise
rights under that Code Agreement.
|
- Largely confirms matters already settled by case law.
Nonetheless these changes provide helpful clarification to
operators, particularly Passive Infrastructure Sharers, whose
business model relies on a wide-ranging ability to share
apparatus.
|
7 February 2023
|
Power to Fly lines from apparatus kept by another
operator
(s. 60 PSTIA)
|
- Operators have a right (subject to restrictions) to fly lines
over land which is adjacent to or in the vicinity of that
operator's apparatus.
|
- Operators have the right to fly lines from another
operator's apparatus (with that operator's agreement).
- Operators have the right to upgrade or carry out works to the
apparatus for the purposes of flying lines from this apparatus,
providing this does not have an adverse impact on the land or
appearance of the apparatus and does not cause loss, damage or
expense to the land owner.
|
- Clarifies the extent of an operator's right to fly lines
from apparatus, particularly where this apparatus if being shared
between operators.
|
7 February 2023
|
Upgrading and Sharing of pre-Code underground
apparatus
(s. 58 - 59 PSTIA)
|
- The automatic right to share and upgrade apparatus does not
apply to agreements pre-dating the Code.
- The contractual controls on sharing and upgrading which are in
place in subsisting agreements can still be enforced by site
providers.
|
- Limited automatic rights to upgrade and share apparatus to
apply retrospectively to subsisting pre-Code
agreements
- Limited to underground apparatus.
- Limited to where no adverse impact on the land and will impose
no burden on the other party to the agreement.
- Requires a subsisting agreement unless the apparatus was
installed before 29 December 2003.
- Specific notice procedure operators must follow.
|
- Should assist fixed line operators in entering into sharing
rights under pre-existing apparatus.
- Owners and managers of land subject to pre-Code agreements
concerning underground apparatus should be on the alert for such
notices.
|
17 April 2023
|
National Security Grounds
(s. 66 PSTIA)
|
- No specific national security ground to object to imposition of
Code agreement
|
- Secretary of State can issue certificate stating that the grant
of an agreement would be prejudicial to national security, defence
or law enforcement.
- Where certificate issued, Tribunal is unable to impose and
agreement granting full, temporary or interim Code rights.
|
- Whilst it is likely that an operator seeking a Code agreement
prejudicial to national security would be defeated by the Paragraph
21 test, the addition of a specific national security ground is
sensible.
- It remains to be seen how often the required certificate will
be sought from the Secretary of State or in what situations it
might be issued.
|
26 April 2023
|
Changes to expired
Code Agreements pending
application
(s. 68 PSTIA)
|
- Whilst awaiting the outcome of applications to end, renew or
modify an expired Code Agreement, the site provider could ask the
Tribunal to determine the consideration payable pending the
determination of the application.
- No modification of other terms pending the outcome of the
proceedings.
|
- The Tribunal will be able to modify consideration or other
terms of the agreement at the request of the operator or site
provider pending the outcome of the proceedings.
- When doing so the Tribunal must have regard to all the
circumstances of the case.
|
- Whilst this provision allows both operators and site providers
to seek interim modifications to the terms of agreements, it is
anticipated that operators are more likely to make use of this
mechanism.
- Will allow operators to seek to impose their current standard
terms on site providers pending the determination of
proceedings.
- Site providers resisting modified terms proposed by operators
should be aware that they may be subject to these terms pending the
outcome of proceedings.
|
7 November 2023
|
Use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)
(s. 69 PSTIA)
|
- There were no specific provisions within the Code to encourage
the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).
- The Tribunal has shown its willingness to impose costs
sanctions on parties which it perceived to have behaved
unreasonably in proceedings..
|
- Operators required to provide information about the
availability of ADR and the consequences of refusing to engage in
ADR when serving notices under Paragraphs 20, 32 and 33 of the
Code.
- Operators must consider ADR before making applications under
Paragraphs 20, 32 and 33 of the Code.
- Express requirement that the Tribunal take into account any
unreasonable refusal to engage in ADR when awarding costs.
|
- Reminder of the importance of ADR in disputes.
- Whilst it is intended that these provisions will encourage the
use of ADR and reduce the number of disputes going to Tribunal, it
remains to be seen whether this will happen or if parties will pay
only lip service to these provisions.
|
7 November 2023
|
Tribunal Venue
(ECCJAR)
|
- All Code cases to be heard in Upper Tribunal save where
referred to First Tier Tribunal.
|
- First Tier Tribunal to have jurisdiction for all proceedings
under the ECC
|
- As many Code cases are already being heard in the First-Tier
Tribunal, this is unlikely to have a significant impact.
|
6 April 2024
|
Harmonisation of renewal processes under the Code and
the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954
(s. 61 PSTIA)
|
- There are different procedures for renewing agreements governed
by the Code and TBC subsisting agreements protected by the Landlord
and Tenant Act 1954 (the '1954 Act').
- Where a subsisting agreement is protected by the 1954 Act, it
must be renewed under the 1954 Act.
- There are differences between the 1954 Act renewal process and
the Code renewal process (including which assumptions apply and the
venue for the renewal).
|
- The differences between the Code and 1954 Act renewal processes
will be substantially removed.
- The 1954 Act will be amended to adopt the Code valuation
assumptions for telecoms leases.
- The Tribunal rather than County Court is to hear renewals of
subsisting agreements under the 1954 Act.
|
- Simplifies what is an unnecessarily complicated position.
- Some circumstances where the modification to the 1954 Act
assumptions will likely reduce the rent on 1954 Act renewal
leases.
|
TBC
|
Unresponsive Land owner process – apparatus over
or under bare land
(s. 67 PSTIA)
|
- No separate process under the Code to impose agreements on
unresponsive land owners.
|
- Operators can impose rights on an unresponsive land owner if a
prescribed notice process is followed (similar to process for MDUs
introduced by TILPA – see above)
- Only applies to the installation of apparatus over or under
(but not on) bare land.
|
- Will assist operators with installing lines over or under land
in rural areas.
- Site providers and/or managers of bare land should be on the
alert for notices from operators.
|
TBC – a consultation on implementation was launched on 10
July 2023 and closed on 4 September 2023
|
OFCOM Complaints Handling
(s. 70 PSTIA)
|
- OFCOM is under a statutory duty to provide a Code of
Practice.
|
- The Code of Practice will address the handling by operators of
complaints.
|
- Operators should be aware that there will be further guidance
on handling complaints.
|
TBC