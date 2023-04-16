UK:
The Mobile Phone Turns 50!
16 April 2023
Marks & Clerk
It's hard to imagine that it has only been 50 years since
the first phone call on a mobile phone was made. Just 50 years of
competition, technological and design innovation, improvements in
manufacturing and infrastructure development has turned a simple
communication device into the undisputed champion of portable and
reliable (and more recently, foldable!) computing.
Who knows what lies ahead for the mobile phone but based on its
journey so far, I'm looking forward to it.
On 3 April 1973, Marty Cooper stood on a corner of Sixth Avenue
in New York and took a phone book from his pocket.
He then punched a number into a large, cream-coloured device and
put it to his ear while passers-by stared at him.
www.bbc.co.uk/...
