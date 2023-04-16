It's hard to imagine that it has only been 50 years since the first phone call on a mobile phone was made. Just 50 years of competition, technological and design innovation, improvements in manufacturing and infrastructure development has turned a simple communication device into the undisputed champion of portable and reliable (and more recently, foldable!) computing.

Who knows what lies ahead for the mobile phone but based on its journey so far, I'm looking forward to it.

On 3 April 1973, Marty Cooper stood on a corner of Sixth Avenue in New York and took a phone book from his pocket. He then punched a number into a large, cream-coloured device and put it to his ear while passers-by stared at him. www.bbc.co.uk/...

