The United Kingdom government wants to have new telecoms security regulations – together with a code of practice. These will apply to network and service providers.

The relevant department – the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport – conducted a consultation exercise for these new regulations and the code of practice from March to May this year.

The government has now published – in broad terms – its response to the consultation exercise. This states that there have been changes to the proposals and "clarifications".

The government, however, has not yet published the detail of these changes.

Nonetheless the proposals and the code of practice will be put in place very soon. As the government states:

"The Electronic Communications (Security Measures) Regulations will be laid in Parliament for Parliamentary scrutiny under the negative procedure. It is intended that the regulations will subsequently come into force on 1 October 2022. On the same day as the regulations, the draft Telecommunications Security Code of Practice will also be laid in Parliament."

This is just a month away.

Once the new regulations are published we will set out the proposals in a further blogpost.

