In a previous podcast, we talked about how The Great Resignation was impacting network lifecycle management. As a result of this mass exodus of key employees, companies are now having to contend with another employee phenomenon ... The Great Burnout.

Listen to this 9-minute podcast as TC2's UK Managing Director Mark Sheard describes for Joe Schmidt how the people left behind are struggling to pick up the pieces to support network lifecycle management and what companies can do to help both their employees and themselves.

If you would like to learn more about our experience in this space, please visit our Information Technology Advisory Services and Success Stories webpages.

