Ofcom has published a consultation on a new FTTP pricing offer that Openreach intends to introduce from 1 October 2021.

Under Ofcom's wholesale fixed telecoms market review rules, Openreach must notify Ofcom of certain offers 90 days before they come into effect. This is so Ofcom can prevent Openreach from harming competition, by restricting any offers that would stifle new network build by its rivals.

On 1 July 2021, Openreach notified the regulator of new long-term pricing arrangements for its FTTP services, known as the "Equinox" offer, which will last for ten years. Having assessed the offer and taken account of stakeholders' initial views on it, Ofcom's provisional view is that it should not take any action at this time.

The consultation closes on 6 September 2021 and Ofcom intends to publish its decision in September 2021. To access the consultation, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.