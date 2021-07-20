Ofcom is inviting organisations to share their views on working with Openreach, to help inform Ofcom's next Openreach Monitoring Unit (OMU) report. The OMU assesses how the arrangements to give Openreach more independence as a legally separate part of the BT Group are working in practice. This includes looking at progress on the rollout of Openreach's full fibre network, how it ensures retail providers have equal access to its networks, and how Openreach engages with its customers in the context of BT's 2017 Commitments.

To help inform the OMU's annual monitoring report, Ofcom is now inviting organisations to share their experiences of interacting with Openreach since 1 April 2020. Ofcom says that the information provided will be important to ensuring it can report an accurate picture of how Openreach is delivering on the commitment to have greater independence from BT.

The call for views closes at 5 pm on 2 August 2021. Ofcom will publish the annual monitoring report in the autumn. To access the call for views, click here.

Originally published 5 June 2021

