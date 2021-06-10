SRDs include devices such as Wi-Fi routers, smart meters and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Ofcom previously announced decisions to make a number of changes regarding their use, which would free up more spectrum for these devices and could mean a better experience for people that use them.

The new Wireless Telegraphy (Exemption) Regulations 2021 put these changes into effect and include:

allocating 500 MHz of new spectrum for Wi-Fi in the 6 GHz band and updating technical requirements for Wi-Fi routers;

harmonising the technical conditions for SRDs across several bands;

harmonising technical conditions and the authorisation approach in the 870 to 874.4 MHz band, making the band more usable by data networks; and

moving from a licence-exempt to a licensed approach for higher power wideband transmission, such as for wireless broadband, in the 57 to 71 GHz band.

To read Ofcom's statement in full, click here.

