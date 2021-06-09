Ofcom has published an evaluation of changes it made in 2015 to the regulation of calls to non-geographic numbers.

There were two parts to the changes:

making 080 numbers free from mobiles as well as landline telephones; and

introducing a new "unbundled tariff" structure for calls to 084, 087, 09 and 118 numbers.

The unbundled tariff involved two separate charges:

an access charge from the caller's communication provider; and

a service charge from the service provider, i.e. the company providing the service using the number (for example, a ticket booking agency or mail order company).

Ofcom says that the lessons it takes from this evaluation will inform its future policy making. To access the evaluation, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.