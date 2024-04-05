There is common misconception that inventions (and by association, patents) are the exclusive domain of high-tech enterprises. However, many of the "best" inventions I have come across are relatively simple concepts that solve real-world problems. As a result, they often have great commercial value.

I was therefore interested to come across an invention competition for farmers, which includes many useful innovations that may help to make the difficult world of farming just that little bit easier.

On a quest to find a cheap source of additional horsepower, Norfolk farmer Sam Hill came up with the idea of building a wheeled power pack to sit between a tractor and its implement. www.fwi.co.uk/...

