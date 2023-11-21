An Indian engineering services firm has strengthened s presence in the UK with the purchase of a Warwick-based technology specialist.

ASM has more than three decades' expertise in the semiconductor, hi-tech and automotive industries while Semcon works with a large number of clients across several industries, including the automotive/mobility industry, energy and life science sectors.

The acquisition of Semcon's operations in the UK will help ASM scale up its expertise in the transportation industry as it transitions to new propulsion systems and ever-increasing levels of driver assistance and autonomy.

ASM was represented by Robert Lee – a Corporate Partner at Leamington Spa-based Wright Hassall – who specialises in mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring and joint ventures, with a particular focus in attracting businesses into the UK, given Wright Hassall's involvement in its international network of correspondent firms.

He said: "This was an exciting international deal to work on which has been a long time in the making.

"For ASM, the deal represents a key part of its growth strategy, presenting tremendous opportunities to strengthen its UK and European presence.

"This inward investment into the UK is also a great show of strength in the automotive industry in the West Midlands, with the region long-established as experts in automotive innovation."

ASM Technologies Limited is a publicly listed company based in Bangalore, India, and specialises in engineering services and design-led manufacturing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.