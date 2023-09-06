ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

It is now a mandatory requirement for Level 1 users of the SMS to add their National Insurance number into the system. The update will be reflected on the SMS immediately once the information has been entered and saved.

This requirement applies to new Level 1 users, as well as existing Level 1 users, so existing users will need to log into the SMS to add this information. It is expected that the requirement will soon be extended to Authorising Officers and Key Contacts as well.

Originally published 27 July 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.