UK:
Sponsorship Management System (SMS) Changes – Level 1 Users
06 September 2023
Birketts
It is now a mandatory requirement for Level 1 users of the SMS
to add their National Insurance number into the system. The update
will be reflected on the SMS immediately once the information has
been entered and saved.
This requirement applies to new Level 1 users, as well as
existing Level 1 users, so existing users will need to log into the
SMS to add this information. It is expected that the requirement
will soon be extended to Authorising Officers and Key Contacts as
well.
Originally published 27 July 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
