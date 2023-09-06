To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On 21 June 2023, the Home Office changed the method of applying
for priority processing of sponsor licence applications. This step
has now been incorporated into the online application system,
meaning that both the application and the payment for the priority
service can be carried out simultaneously without the need to send
a separate email to the Home Office.
Although this update should in theory have made the process more
streamlined and quicker, in practice it currently falls somewhat
short of its aim. There is often no option to actually pay for the
priority service – slots remain limited and are released only
at 9am daily. It is hoped that these are teething problems that
will eventually be rectified.
Originally published 27 July 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from UK
Remote Hearings In The FRC - Are They Here To Stay?
DMH Stallard
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, courts were forced to adapt to a new way of working and, until recently, the majority of hearings listed in the Family Courts have taken place remotely.
Introduction To The Principles Of Islamic Finance
Ben Macfarlane & Co
In the last few years, Britain has become a hub for new Islamic financial products and services. With the market set for certain expansion, it is imperative that the City broadens its understanding of what Islamic Finance entails.
Developing Your Marketing Mix
TCii Strategic and Management Consultants
Developing the right marketing mix is essential to business success. There are two basic steps you must take before developing the marketing mix.
Keys To Success - Sound Advice From Growing Businesses
Smith & Williamson
Since 1998, I have been helping individuals see the opportunities that lie within the mysterious online world for expanding their business globally while also finding new ideas, business partners and opportunities.