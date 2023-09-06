On 21 June 2023, the Home Office changed the method of applying for priority processing of sponsor licence applications. This step has now been incorporated into the online application system, meaning that both the application and the payment for the priority service can be carried out simultaneously without the need to send a separate email to the Home Office.

Although this update should in theory have made the process more streamlined and quicker, in practice it currently falls somewhat short of its aim. There is often no option to actually pay for the priority service – slots remain limited and are released only at 9am daily. It is hoped that these are teething problems that will eventually be rectified.

Originally published 27 July 2023

