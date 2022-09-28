ARTICLE

The Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) is hosting Scotland's first Bioeconomy week on 3 to 7 October 2022. The planned programme of events and workshops, covering developments and opportunities in bioplastics and biomaterials, agriculture, food and drink, and more, promises to highlight Scotland as the ideal place to invest and develop industrial biotechnology.

The bioeconomy is the economy for materials, chemicals and energy derived from biological resources. This growing area has been promoted by the Scottish Government as a "key sector for decarbonisation and the transition to net zero, with opportunities for Scotland to become a world leader", as highlighted by IBioIC.

The IP professionals in the ChemBio and Energy teams at Marks & Clerk have experience across the technology fields associated with the bioeconomy. Protecting innovations can play an important part in a company's business strategy. We'd be more than happy to discuss aspects of technology protection and IP strategy, particularly if any questions arise during Bioeconomy week.

