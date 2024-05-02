Please join us for a recap of this virtual event, where we presented the key findings from our recent publication "First 50 Directors' Remuneration Reports".

In this webinar, we examined the key trends and developments from the 2024 AGM season to date, provided the latest data in a range of areas including salary increases, incentive award levels, and pay outcomes. We also looked at emerging themes from the very latest Remuneration Policies, to consider how companies are initially responding to the market's ongoing 'Big Tent' debate.

Originally published 25 April 2024

