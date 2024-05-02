In this webinar, we examined the key trends and developments
from the 2024 AGM season to date, provided the latest data in a
range of areas including salary increases, incentive award levels,
and pay outcomes. We also looked at emerging themes from the very
latest Remuneration Policies, to consider how companies are
initially responding to the market's ongoing 'Big Tent'
debate.
