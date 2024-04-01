UK:
UK Spring Budget 2024 – Key Tax Measures
01 April 2024
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer delivered the United Kingdom
Spring Budget for 2024. You can access our Clients & Friends
Alert where we outline key measures and takeaways here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from UK
Non-Dom Regime Reforms
Travers Smith LLP
One of the most high-profile announcements in this year's Budget was the abolition of the UK's current tax regime that applies to UK resident, but non-UK domiciled individuals ("Non-Doms").
EOTs: Tax And A Sale Of Shares
Herrington Carmichael
Tax is a key factor when deciding how to sell an asset, and Capital Gains Tax (CGT) rates can make you consider which option to pursue.