In the first of our series focussing on Good Tax Governance, Kulsoom Hadi from our Incentives and Remuneration team discusses the use of umbrella companies.

While umbrella companies can provide administrative benefits for businesses when managing a flexible workforce, the UK tax authorities are live to the risk of avoidance and expect end users to have appropriate oversight of how the umbrella companies in their supply chain manage their tax compliance. Kulsoom discusses the current compliance landscape and the practical impact for businesses engaging staff through umbrella companies.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.