UK:
Talking. Sustainability. Good Tax Governance Series – Umbrella Companies (Podcast)
08 March 2024
Travers Smith LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In the first of our series focussing on Good Tax
Governance, Kulsoom Hadi from our Incentives and
Remuneration team discusses the use of umbrella
companies.
While umbrella companies can provide administrative benefits for
businesses when managing a flexible workforce, the UK tax
authorities are live to the risk of avoidance and expect end users
to have appropriate oversight of how the umbrella companies in
their supply chain manage their tax compliance. Kulsoom discusses
the current compliance landscape and the practical impact for
businesses engaging staff through umbrella companies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from UK
An Introduction To Residence And Domicile
Burges Salmon
Residence and domicile are both crucially important concepts in UK law. This article summarises what each term means and the impact they have for individual
Pension Tax Planning
Gerald Edelman
Pension funds are broadly free of UK tax on their capital gains and investment income. When you take the benefits, up to a quarter of the fund is normally...
The UK's Temporary Non-Residence Rules
Burges Salmon
Anyone leaving the UK for a short period of time should be aware of the "temporary non-residence" rules which could trigger UK tax for them on their return...
Tax Planning Checklist
Gerald Edelman
Could you transfer income to your partner to minimise higher and top rate taxation next year, to maximise the tax-free savings and dividend income limits, or to avoid...
losing child benefit?