In a review of auto-enrolment published on February 6, 2024, the Government has confirmed that the auto-enrolment earnings trigger and qualified earnings band will remain frozen for the 2024/25 tax year.

This means the parameters are as follows:

The earnings trigger remains at £10,000 p.a.

The lower limit of the qualifying earnings band remains at £6,240 p.a.

The upper limit of the qualifying earnings band remains at £50,270 p.a.

Under the Pensions (Extension of Automatic Enrolment) Act 2023 there exists a power to remove the lower earnings limit under secondary legislation. The DWP intends to consult on the implementation of these changes but no firm date is given in the review.

