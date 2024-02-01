Whether you are moving to the UK, investing in the UK, or looking to grow your business internationally, we know that it can be daunting. Understanding the different tax obligations and legal requirements alone can feel overwhelming.

At Gerald Edelman, our international tax accountants and advisers are here to minimise your tax exposure, help you achieve your goals, and ease the compliance process from start to finish.

In this comprehensive guide, International Tax Partner, Sonal Shah, covers:

Why choose the UK?

Guidance for businesses investing in the UK

Understanding UK taxation

Guidance for individuals moving to the UK

Your guide to key terms and tax rates

Guidance for property investors in the UK

Download the full guide today!