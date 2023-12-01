HMRC commonly make informal document requests of taxpayers, both within and outside the course of an enquiry process. This 15 minute podcast, hosted by members of Travers Smith's cross-departmental contentious tax focus group, highlights the importance of taking legal advice when responding to informal document requests that using three key areas: confidentiality, legal privilege and data protection.
To view the full details please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.