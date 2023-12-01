ARTICLE

UK: Tax Investigations & Disputes - Informal Disclosures To HMRC: How Can Lawyers Help?

HMRC commonly make informal document requests of taxpayers, both within and outside the course of an enquiry process. This 15 minute podcast, hosted by members of Travers Smith's cross-departmental contentious tax focus group, highlights the importance of taking legal advice when responding to informal document requests that using three key areas: confidentiality, legal privilege and data protection.

