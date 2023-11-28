In our first policy in practice Autumn Statement 2023 podcast episode, David Gauke and Rhiannon Kinghall Were discuss the tax headlines and implications for our clients.
Together they review:
- the state of the public finances and what that means for policy decisions going forward;
- full expensing being made permanent;
- updates to the Pillar 2 rules to introduce a minimum tax;
- NICs cuts; and
- some light-hearted speculation on when we might see a general election!
