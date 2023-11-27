Xero is continually improving and evolving in order to meet the needs of its users, and we want to keep you up to date with these changes to ensure you are getting the best use of the software. Every quarter we will be keeping you up to date with what is new in the world of Xero.

With the fourth and final quarterly product update of 2023, Xero have introduced even more new features, alongside improving reports and their functionality to make usage more effective.

New Report Functions

Management reports now have a 'manage dates' button that allow you to set different date ranges for the individual reports within a reports pack.

In addition to this, there is now the option to re-order and rename reports within the pack. This allows for more customisation to suit your reporting needs.

Xero have also made it easier to favourite reports so that they can be accessed more easily. Simply click the star icon from any report to mark it as a favourite.

The bottom of published reports will now show details of the date and page number.

Xero Contacts

New reports within the contacts overview have been added for the following options:

Invoices approved, sent, and paid

Customer invoice activity

Summary of all quotes

Bills approved and paid

Supplier activity

Summary of all purchase orders

Furthermore, different columns within the contact overview can be selected or deselected to only show information that is relevant to that contact.

Xero Mobile App

Within the Xero mobile app, the new and improved Profit and Loss report is now easier to find and has the capability to be ran on a cash or accruals basis by setting the 'reporting preference'. Also, more present date ranges have been added that allow for easier customisation based on the information you would like to access.

Xero Go

For those that use Xero Go, you can now attach PDF copies of invoices sent to customers, as opposed to them just being given an online version of the invoice. Additionally, you are now able to actively edit the email text that accompanies the invoice so that it can be personalised for each customer.

Tax Manager

Xero have introduced a brand new function that allows you to view all tax obligations within one area. Ranging from VAT to Business Tax and Personal Tax, you can easily manage urgent tasks by viewing submission statuses and impending deadlines.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.