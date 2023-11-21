ARTICLE

A successful Accounting business based in Missouri, USA ($6.5 million in annual revenues) decided recently to revisit their Menu of Services.

Specifically, they realised they had not updated their Menu of Services for over two years but have greatly expanded their offering to Clients including the provision of advisory services. They went through a process of:

Reviewing the advisory work completed recently for Clients

Categorising the work so it could be more easily understood and,

Educating Clients, Prospects and their own Team on these capabilities

Below is a summary of their revised Advisory Services Menu which reflects their strong capabilities in certain business areas. This may provide ideas for other firms seeking to define and expand their own Menu of Services.

Originally published August 30, 2023

